East Rand Water Care Association (ERWAT) will be attending the Investing in African Mining Indaba for the first time in 2018. Mining News Editor Mpinane Senkhane speaks to Tumelo Gopane, Managing Director, ERWAT, about the company’s plans to enter the mining industry. ERWAT will now assist mines with their water issues including water reclamation, re-treatment and recycling.
