Babcock’s equipment business has been delivering, distributing and supporting an extensive range of Volvo Construction Equipment in Southern Africa for close to two decades. By Mpinane Senkhane

The Volvo CE range of heavy duty machinery is perfectly suited to the mining, quarrying, construction, road building, forestry and agricultural industries in Southern Africa, while Volvo’s strength, durability and outstanding productivity development has helped entrench Babcock as one of the top equipment supply companies in the region.

David Vaughan, MD: Equipment at Babcock, says Volvo CE machines have been setting the industry standard since 1832 through Volvo’s global network of dealers and technicians who offer around-the-clock support, machine monitoring and world-class parts availability. “As the exclusive regional distributor of this leading brand, Babcock’s equipment division fulfils all of these commitments, and our capabilities stretch far beyond the sales lot,” says Vaughan.

He adds that there is a prevailing demand for larger construction equipment in Southern Africa as customers continue to seek the most cost-effective means of moving material. Products and services that increase productivity are all hallmarks of Volvo CE, a brand long associated with low energy consumption, reduction of life cycle costs and ease of use.

“As a Volvo CE dealer, Babcock is an important bridge between Volvo and customers who buy and operate its machines. We provide advice and support throughout the full customer experience, from choosing and purchasing the right machine to ensuring it receives the service and maintenance required for the duration of its working life,” explains Vaughan.

Customer commitment

This all-encompassing customer commitment from Babcock and Volvo has recently become more streamlined and user-friendly with the unveiling of Volvo’s new approach to its services and solutions portfolio. The new Volvo Services combines intelligent engineering with practical business solutions allowing customers to select a bespoke combination of value-adding services as part of a Volvo Services Agreement.

The eight smart solutions that comprise the new Volvo Services available from Babcock include Uptime Services, Productivity Services, Safety Services, New Life Services, Financial Services, and Genuine Volvo Parts. Also included in this offering is a range of attachments fit specifically for your Volvo machine and Volvo Fuel Efficiency Service that promotes long-term fuel efficiency, and reducing overall fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. Features such as Fuel Report and Fuel Advice provide insight into the machine’s fuel efficiency, and allows customers to implement corrective actions such as operator training for more profitable operation.

These customised Volvo Services complement Babcock’s expertise, 24/7 support, high availability of world-class parts, and comprehensive warranties that help boost customers’ profitability and enhance the performance of the machinery.

“As a partner trusted to deliver, Babcock has a proud history of service spanning more than six decades in the sales and servicing of construction equipment. Our commitment to delivering materials handling solutions for diverse customers focuses on assisting them to achieve the lowest cost per tonne of material moved. This approach ensures the customer relationship begins, rather than ends, at the point of delivery of the equipment,” says Vaughan.