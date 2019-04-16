Anglo American has announced the retirement of Norman Mbazima after 18 years. Mbazima will step down as Deputy Chairman of Anglo American South Africa on 30 June 2019.

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: “Norman Mbazima has made an exceptional contribution to Anglo American over the last 18 years, delivered with tireless energy, most recently as Deputy Chairman of Anglo American South Africa. Norman has played a number of critical leadership roles, as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore and our South African coal business, and as joint acting CEO of our PGMs business, always bringing a unique perspective to our management team. While Norman will be retiring from his executive responsibilities, I am delighted that he has been appointed non-executive chairman of Anglo American Platinum, our world-class PGMs business.”

Mbazima previously headed Anglo American’s South African iron ore business Kumba Iron Ore since 1 September 2012 when he joined the separately-listed company as its chief executive. He also headed Anglo American’s thermal coal business in SA, which recorded a record operating profit in 2011, combined with an improved safety performance. Under his leadership, the business worked towards developing cleaner solutions for the world’s energy needs. A chartered accountant by profession, Norman started his career with Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines before joining accounting firm Deloitte & Touche, where he spent 17 years. He was instrumental in the privatisation of Zambia’s state-owned enterprises, including the country’s mining industry. Previous roles with Anglo American included finance director of Konkola Copper mines, CFO of the Anglo American Coal business, CEO of Scaw Metals, and finance director and acting CEO of the platinum business

The company has indicated that an announcement about the leadership of Anglo American in South Africa will be made in due course.