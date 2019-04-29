South Africa’s Gold Fields Ltd said on Thursday its quarterly bullion production increased by 10 percent with a recovery in production at its South Deep mine after a six-week strike.

Gold production for the quarter ended March. 31 rose to 542,000 from 490,000 ounces a year earlier.

“Gold Fields is now well placed to maintain a production profile of approximately 2 million ounces a year at our international operations in Australia, Ghana and the Americas over the medium to long term,” Chief Executive Officer Nick Holland said in a statement.