Following the announcement in October 2018 of WorleyParsons’ binding offer for Jacobs’ Energy, Chemicals and Resources (ECR) line of business, the combined new entity has come together under a new brand – Worley – as of 29 April 2019.

While financially an acquisition, operationally the transaction is a combination of two highly complementary organisations that creates a pre-eminent global provider of professional project and asset services in energy, chemicals and resources, offering global sector leadership across hydrocarbons, chemicals, and minerals and metals.

As one of the world’s largest project delivery organisations, Worley has been a leading global provider of professional services to the resources and energy sectors, and the complex process industries, covering the full project lifecycle in the hydrocarbons, power, minerals and metals, chemicals, and infrastructure sectors. This now includes key strengths from the heritage Jacobs ECR business of complex petrochemical and chemical projects, maintenance, modifications and operations (MMO) for hydrocarbons projects, including onshore and offshore production facilities and integrated project delivery, construction and technical services.

Andrew Wood says, “This merger is about more than capacity and capability. It’s about opportunity. The opportunity to become the partner of choice for our customers, the employer of choice for our people, and to deliver enhanced returns for our shareholders.”

Wood adds that the integration of the two organisations will create a global company of nearly 60 000 people across 50+ countries, fully committed to helping customers meet the world’s changing energy, chemicals and resources needs. The combined force will offer full life cycle services for customers across hydrocarbons, chemicals, and minerals and metals, with extended global delivery centre capabilities, supported by world-class people and systems.

Outgoing CEO of WorleyParsons RSA Denver Dreyer, who effective immediately is taking up the role of Senior Vice President Mining, Minerals & Metals (MM&M) for Europe, Middle East and Africa for Worley, comments that the merger will increase the organisation’s global footprint in the minerals, metals and mining sector. South Africa will continue to be a Global Centre of Excellence in mining and minerals processing, providing solutions for each step of the mining value chain. The Worley MM&M division for Africa will be headed up by Robert Hull, who had been responsible for the management of all projects delivered locally and globally from WorleyParsons RSA.

Hull’s counterpart, Ed Hanbidge, will head up the EC&S (Energy, Chemicals & Services) division for southern and eastern Africa. Hanbidge was previously MD of Jacobs Matasis, the South African arm of Jacobs ECR. In South Africa since 2010, Jacobs Matasis has been a significant contributor of expertise to the region and a major service provider of engineering, technical, professional and construction services to the refining, oil and gas, and chemicals industries. The company is known for its long-standing customer relationships, as well as project portfolio and alliance experience.

“The presence of these two complementary divisions in South Africa – one focusing on minerals and mining, the other one on energy, oil and gas – will create a stronger, united entity in many respects, through combined services, delivery programmes, resources and expertise,” says Hanbidge. “As a unified, integrated organisation, we will be able to serve our clients better, not just in one particular area, but in a number of areas. Our synergies of executing work will be stronger. Our clients won’t have to deal with multiple companies, but rather with one company that can now provide much more in terms of service, which in turn will also deliver cost benefits to our customers.

Hull concurs. “As one of the biggest one-stop-shops in Africa for professional services in energy, chemicals and resources, our customers can expect greater efficiencies, more services, and a greater diversity of skills.” He assures that customers will be working with the same people under an integrated, unified banner.

“We won’t be changing our DNA of working – our relationship-based way of working will continue,” affirms Hanbidge. “Business will continue as usual, but services will be delivered in a more cost-effective way, while bringing our customers the best of both worlds.”

Dreyer further comments that while this is a global merger, locally the new entity will be focusing on issues that are relevant to South Africa.

“This is a merger of two equals in terms of capabilities and competencies, strong track records of delivering projects, and ethical codes of conducts. As a combined organisation of substantial size and expertise, we are strongly positioned to help our customers in South Africa navigate some of the complex local challenges such as the new mining requirements, gas programme, power programme, and the demand for clean fuels.

“Together, the new entity – Worley – is even more equipped to solving our customers’ energy, chemical and resources needs,” concludes Dreyer.