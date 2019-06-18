The Wits Mining Institute (WMI) at Wits University will hold a three-day ‘Empowering Leaders for 21st Century Mining’ seminar from 6 to 8 August 2019.

Covering important topics relevant for women and leadership in mining, the programme has been carefully designed to inspire, support, empower and develop leaders, said WMI director Professor Fred Cawood. It will also offer continuous professional development (CPD) points. The seminar is aimed at future leaders – especially women – including graduates, supervisors and managers in the mining sector.

“The need for growing talent and leadership for the South African economy – and the mining sector in particular – is greater than ever before,” said Professor Cawood. “The disruption that the fourth industrial revolution is causing is significantly affecting twenty-first century mining, employment and skills.”

Going into the future, he noted, there are uncertainties on the future of mining and work.

“To explore these important concepts, the seminar sessions will make use of exciting methodologies, including visits and reflection sessions – for application and impact back into the workplace,” he said.

Three modules will be covered during the three days. The first module – Introducing 21st Century Mining – has a strong focus on 21st century mining. The second is Transformation in Mining, in which leaders from industry and business share insights on transformation and leadership. The third module is Leadership for 21st century mining; this aims to empower leaders through the tools of self-awareness, personal development, mentoring, coaching, emotional intelligence and networking.

Included in the programme is a visit to the Wits Sibanye-Stillwater Digital Mining Laboratory (DigiMine), which is a 24/7, digitally monitored, realistic underground mining environment. There will also be a visit to the exciting Wits Tshimologong Digital Innovation hub in Braamfontein.

The WMI is a centre of excellence to promote innovation and sustainability in the extractive sectors through developing skills and technology. It is part of the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment at Wits University in Johannesburg.

Further information is available by calling Eunice Sediti at +27 11 717-1188 or emailing Eunice.Sediti@wits.ac.za. Registrations are required by 1 July 2019, and can be made at https://wits-enterprise.co.za/c/empowering-leaders-for-21st-century-mining.