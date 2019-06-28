Electra Mining Botswana is taking place at the Gaborone Fairgrounds from 10-12 September. This niche trade show is designed to support business growth in Botswana by creating an environment where business partnerships can develop and where trade exchanges can take place.

Visitors to the show can expect to see leading local and international companies showcasing the latest technologies, machinery, products and solutions related to mining, industrial and power generation. Most companies are looking for efficiency improvements and cost containment to drive improved profitability and better returns. Spending time at Electra Mining Botswana will assist them in finding products and solutions to address these priorities.

“All stakeholders benefit at Electra Mining Botswana,” says event director Charlene Hefer. “Exhibitors meet new customers and generate sales leads; visitors find products and services to increase output and profitability; and the Botswana economy sees benefit as every 1 Pula spent on exhibiting brings in 7 Pula to the economy.”

Taking place alongside Electra Mining Botswana is the recently launched A-OSH Expo Botswana, which will showcase occupational health and safety products and services.

“There are powerful economic reasons for decreasing work-related accidents and ill health. Not only will associated costs decrease, but efficient safety and health management promotes the productivity of a business or organisation,” says Hefer. “A-OSH Expo Botswana is an ideal vehicle to promote all aspects of occupational safety and health concerns in the workplace. To this end, we have partnered with TRM Group, a wholly Botswana citizen owned company. TRM focuses on promoting a safer, healthier and environmentally friendly workplace, and increasing health and safety awareness in the country as a whole.”

Visitors will also benefit from a full programme of free-to-attend seminars, taking place alongside the events. Speakers will be addressing a variety of topics pertinent to all industries represented at the show, adding value by sharing their knowledge and expertise.

Electra Mining Botswana is supported by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development – which falls under the Department of Occupational Health and Safety, the Botswana Chamber of Mines, the Botswana Institution of Engineers, Business Botswana, the Mining Equipment Manufacturers of South Africa and the South African Capital Equipment Export Council.

For additional information and online visitor registration, visit the website www.electramining.co.bw