Firestone Diamonds has announced the recovery of a 54 carat intense fancy yellow, sawable diamond from its Liqhobong Mine in Lesotho. The company has said the diamond will go on sale at the next tender which is scheduled to take place during September 2019.

Paul Bosma, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“The Liqhobong mine has become known for its fancy yellow stones but this one is the largest we’ve recovered so far and is therefore quite special. Although certain segments of the diamond market are currently struggling, the demand for unique natural stones remains positive.”