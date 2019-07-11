On Thursday, 23 May 2019, NOSA confirmed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Stellenbosch University’s Water Institute (SUWI). The MoU is focused on Stellenbosch University providing assistance to NOSA, in the co-ordination, development and alignment of current, nationally registered occupational qualifications, as well as providing further consulting services to NOSA. NOSA’s Sales and Marketing Director, Justin Hobday, and Professor Eugene Cloete, Vice-Rector (Research, Innovations and Postgraduate Studies) from Stellenbosch University, inked the agreement, to which both parties will abide for a period of two years.

The agreement aims to align to the Zero Harm Campaign, an initiative promoted by the mining industry, to make zero harm in the mining industry a reality. It is a mutually beneficial relationship that will enhance the credibility of NOSA’s product offering, and enhance the employability of its learners.

With SUWI as its development partner, NOSA will have access to the latest peer-reviewed information that will elevate its products, and assist the organisation to develop its relationships with relevant and current industry role players in the ever-changing environment of adult education.

Jo-Mari Roselt (Key Account Manager), Yvette Viljoen (Special Projects Manager), Ruth Booysen (Accreditations Manager) and the rest of the project team will work closely with Manual Jackson and his team at SUWI to create quality content aimed at leadership positions, with a specific focus on mining programmes. This partnership will enable NOSA’s students to build a solid foundation for their desired safety career.