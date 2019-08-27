Resource infrastructure for projects – Worley

Worley, a leading global provider of professional project and asset services to the energy, chemicals and resources industries, has a long history of delivering infrastructure solutions for its customers. With a global capability that spans all engineering disciplines, Worley has been helping customers for over 50 years to put the necessary infrastructure in place to support projects across the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors.

Robert Hull, Vice President for Mining, Minerals & Metals for Africa at Worley, explains that parallel to public infrastructure development is the development of infrastructure for facilities such as mines, power plants or chemical plants. Much like urban development, these facilities require infrastructure including roads, water and power supply, and housing and other buildings, for example.

“The majority of the projects undertaken by Worley have infrastructure requirements, referred to as resource infrastructure, as opposed to urban or public infrastructure,” says Hull. “As part of our project delivery services, we give our customers the best advice and support on how, when and where the relevant infrastructure needs to integrate with their project, as invariably these projects have unique infrastructure challenges. Typically, resource infrastructure includes front-end and delivery services relating to transport facilities, logistics, terminals, power and water supply and management, specialist consulting, environmental considerations and non-process infrastructure,” explains Hull.

He adds that Worley’s front-end services aim to add value from the early phases of a project by identifying the most cost-effective, fit-for-purpose solutions, through the company’s proprietary data management tools These include StepWise and rapid prototyping, which can help customers make strategic decisions related to capital investments quickly and cost effectively. Hull elaborates that the unique, fully-integrated financial and technical StepWise process model can be used across all sectors to determine the best options for a project by considering all the relevant techno-economic factors.

Rapid prototyping can create a visually data-centric smart model of a facility, including the relevant infrastructure, early in the project development process. Hull cites a concept study for a new mine in Canada that may draw on Worley’s South African-based rapid prototyping capabilities, in combination with the StepWise methodology. The concept study will aim to define the best options for developing the mine and supporting infrastructure facilities, which will include 60 km of rail, as well as power and water supply.

Many of Worley’s flagship projects have included extensive infrastructure facilities, such as the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project in Kenya. In addition to 365 wind turbines, the project scope included an electric grid collection system and a high voltage substation, upgrades to 210 km of existing road, an internal site road network, and a 160-person self-contained permanent village. In Mozambique, Worley provided project management services for the Nacala Rail Corridor project which links the Moatize coal mine with the export port of Nacala in north-east Mozambique. Worley’s scope of services for the project included the detailed design of the rail facilities and maintenance complex at Nacala.

As the Global Centre of Excellence in mining and minerals processing, Worley’s South African operations has over 30 years’ experience in developing mining infrastructure, from materials handling and processing plants, to roads and civil engineering, rail, buildings and environmental services. The company’s diverse skills and knowledge have been successfully applied to some of the resource industry’s most challenging and complex projects.

“Worley has the skills, capabilities and extensive experience in supplying infrastructure requirements for the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors, from front end, feasibility studies to full project development, both locally and globally,” says Hull.

Globally, the organisation also provides complete infrastructure solutions for urban markets, and has an impeccable track record for developing high-quality infrastructure in regions experiencing rapid population growth and urbanisation. Hull explains that in South Africa, the public infrastructure business was incorporated with Black Jills Engineers (a Worley enterprise development programme partner company), to establish iX Engineers in 2016 as part of Worley’s commitment to transformation and enterprise development. iX Engineers provide professional services for the design, development and through-life-support of public infrastructure, including roads, dams, water supply, water treatment, wastewater, power transmission and distribution infrastructure. Hull says that Worley maintains a close working relationship with iX Engineers who is Worley’s partner of choice when the company requires services in the public infrastructure arena.