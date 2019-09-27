Blue diamond recovery at Lucara’s Karowe mine

TSX-listed Lucara Diamond Corp. has recovered a blue, 9.74 carat gem quality diamond from its Karowe diamond mine, in Botswana.

It said in a statement that it also recovered a 4.13 carat pink gem quality diamond from direct milling of South Lobe ore from the mine. This follows the recent sale of a 2.24 carat blue, which sold for US$347,222 per carat and other historic coloured diamonds that have been recovered from Karowe in the past, including the 9.46ct “Aven Blue”, which sold for US$477,000 per carat in 2012.

Eira Thomas, Lucara’s CEO, is extremely pleased with the recovery of these rare, sizeable, fancy coloured diamonds. He added: “It has the potential to contribute meaningful value to our regular production of large, high value type IIa diamonds. We look forward to offering these diamonds in our fourth quarter tender to be held in December 2019.”