New automatic cutting and shaping solution for diamond manufacturers

Swiss-based provider of advanced laser cutting systems, Synova, has revealed the development of an automatic cutting and shaping system for diamonds.

The system – DaVinci Diamond Factory – substantially decreases diamond production time by combining several manufacturing processes into one machine. It also reduces polishing processes to a final finishing step; and can produce all 57 facets of a round brilliant diamond in one process.

De Beers, a minority shareholder, has made diamond product available for some of the machine testing.

“DaVinci is the first automated laser full faceting solution for round brilliants on the market. It will revolutionise the diamond manufacturing industry because the system covers virtually the complete rough-to-polish process,” said Dr Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and CEO.

“Several cost, skill and labour-intensive steps in the polishing phase such as crown and pavilion blocking, girdle bruting or recurrent quality checks become redundant,” added Richerzhagen.

As a result, manufacturing capacities can be increased or flexibly adapted according to seasonal demand and location. Customers gain a higher and more predictable polished yield through greater accuracies and improved stone symmetries. Unlike when polishing customers also see additional value by reusing diamond chips that are cut off from rough stones during laser cutting.

The heart of the DaVinci system is Synova’s DCS 50, a laser machine based on the advanced Laser MicroJetÒ technology. The 5-axis CNC machine integrates Synova’s patented breakthrough detection that recognizes when a cut is finished and automatically initiates facet changing.

The water jet guided Laser MicroJet cools the diamond surface during laser ablation and significantly reduces the risk of rough diamond cracking, especially with stress stones. The water jet maintains the laser’s focus creating a cylindrical laser beam resulting in perfectly parallel walls and tight kerf widths.