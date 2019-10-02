The Minerals Council South Africa President Mxolisi Mgojo stressed the importance of the road to zero harm in South Africa’s mining industry.

Addressing delegates during his keynote address at the 2019 Joburg Indaba (as pictured), this morning, he said there has been an 87% improvement in the number of fatalities over the past 25 years.

He noted the almost uninterrupted improving trend since the advent of the democratic era, in which time the number of deaths due to mining accidents fell by 87% from 1993 to 2018, and the fatality rate (measured in relation to the number of hours worked) by 80%.

As of 23 September 2019, there had been a further significant improvement, with 35 deaths having been reported in accidents compared with 63 in the same period the previous year.

Mgojo added that over recent decades, good progress has also been made in dust management.

He also noted the recent silicosis and TB class action settlement and progress towards its implementation, as well as the successes of the multi-stakeholder Masoyise Health Programme. The aim of the programme is to bring tuberculosis incidence in the industry to or below the national average. However, he reiterated the industry’s determination to eliminate all workplace fatalities, with the Khumbul’ekhaya campaign launched by the Minerals Council on 1 October 2019 focused on achieving this.

‘Khumbul’ekhaya’, is a Nguni word for “remember home”, because it recognises that fatalities have the greatest impacts on loved ones at home, he said.

“In January this year, 34 mining company CEOs came together in what we named Heartfelt Conversations. And they were heartfelt indeed – they were meaningful and open, they were introspective and reflective, they were uncomfortable and challenging. And what arose from that is the Khumbul’ekhaya strategy.

“A key driver of the strategy is that, while we recognise that there have been significant improvements in safety and health performance in the last two decades, a step-change is needed for zero harm, and to achieve the 2024 MHSC milestones agreed by companies, government and labour,” Mgojo said.

He said that the aim was to become even more focused in the approach over the next two years on the elimination of fatalities from safety and health. “There is growing evidence that the actions that need to be taken to eliminate fatalities are different from those that need to be taken to eliminate the less serious injuries.”

He concluded: “Lastly, Khumbul’ekhaya is clear on the fact that all industry players need to learn better and faster from one another. Companies need to identify aids and barriers to learning, as well as take heed of global leading practice and implement these lessons effectively.”