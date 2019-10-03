Fix SA’s problems, before it sinks – delegates implore

Now is the time to let go of narrow interests and start working together collectively to save South Africa’s economy, Frans Baleni, director of F11 Consulting, and former national secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), implored delegates at the 2019 Joburg Indaba.

Baleni was part of a conversation focused on the role of unions in the mining industry, together with Dawie Roodt, chief economist of the Efficient Group, and William Mabapa, deputy General Secretary of the NUM.

“Various interested groups are selfish even when material conditions are dictating that we need to reposition ourselves as a country. This country is sinking, and we need to let go of narrow interests and work together collectively, and this includes South Africa’s trade unions,” Baleni said.

Roodt said that South Africa was in deep trouble given its level of unemployment, state debt and poor economic growth. “In this kind of environment, where unemployment keeps increasing – if we do not fix it, this county will sink.”

He also stressed the importance of leadership in South Africa and called for more “ruthless leadership” in terms of decision making from South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. He made a comparison between the President, and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who Roodt believed was a “maverick’ and doing an excellent job by being prepared to take the lead.

He referred to Ramophosa’s recent appointment of 18 economists to the new Presidential Economic Advisory Council: “We need a president who says follow me! And not one who keeps asking others, ‘what do we do?’”

Baleni added that it was time for a ‘social contract’ amongst all stakeholders, including labour and employers. “For the sake of our country, we need to deal with specific issues. Especially with a country that has so many policies, and so many conferences to discuss policies, we urgently need to shift towards the implementation of a focused agenda of restructuring our country, particularly with our state-owned enterprises, and particularly for Eskom.”

In terms of power utility Eskom, Roodt boldly made a statement: “We need to fire at least 20 000 people from Eskom. If we don’t do that, we won’t fix Eskom.”