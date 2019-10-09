Rockwell Automation welcomes new regional sales director

Rockwell Automation, a global industrial automation and information company, has appointed Sebastien Grau as regional sales director for the Middle East, Turkey and sub-Saharan Africa.

Rockwell Automation EMEA president Susana Gonzalez said that the company was excited by Grau joining the team. “He will help us further align and connect even more across our key markets of the Middle East, Turkey and Sub Saharan Africa.”

She added that Grau has a proven track record of business achievements in some very challenging operational and sales environments. “As we accelerate our strategy, his expertise in areas including energy and international sales operations, in addition to years of experience in Africa, will greatly benefit our region.”

Grau brings more than 15 years of experience in global sales operations and energy business units to the role, including leadership and director-level experience throughout the Middle East and Africa. He holds an MBA in Marketing of New Technologies from IAE of Montpellier, France.

Grau said: “I am delighted to be joining the multicultural and talented Rockwell Automation team. I’m looking forward to contributing to the continuous growth of the company in the region and offer our innovative solutions to customers across the Middle East, Turkey and Sub Saharan Africa.”