Moving mining in Nigeria to the next level

The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, has strongly advocated Nigeria as a country for strategic mining investment.

“I encourage state governments, the World Bank, NEXIM Bank, BOI and other foreign and local investors to come on board and move mining in Nigeria to the next level,”

He will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October.

His message for Nigeria Mining Week 2019 is to make this year’s session a big forum, where the Nigerian miners can showcase the huge resources of solid minerals endowed to the nation.

As organising partners, MAN has been part of the event since its inception four years ago, along with PwC and Spintelligent.

As the President of MAN74, Kankara added: “My vision is for the association to see that miners are given an enabling conducive environment to practice their legitimate business without any security challenges and harassment from the host communities or the host state governments; and by partnering with the government security agencies, e.g. police, Civil Defence Corps, state governments and community leaders.”

He continued: “I also wish to improve the productivity capacity of an average miner through sourcing of intervention funds and equipment from federal and also encourage state governments, World Bank, NEXIM Bank, BOI and other foreign and local investors to come on board and move mining to the next level.”

He expressed his vision to raise the level of the mining sector to make it another big source of revenue earning for the nation and increase the GDP of Nigeria. “I also wish to make our association as another big employment generator to the teeming youths that are roaming about looking for jobs.”

The Abuja conference and exhibition is expected to attract more than 1200 mining experts, approximately 180 mines and exploration companies, about 40 sponsors with more than 24 countries will be represented.