Top honour for Moshe Capital at ABSIP awards

The Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (ABSIP) named Moshe Capital as 2019’s corporate finance team of the year at its annual award ceremony held on Friday, 11 October in Johannesburg.

Moshe Capital is a 100% black women-owned South African advisory and investment company. The company has a global presence and has advised and implemented some of the most complex deals in Africa.

Sibongiseni Mbata, ABSIP President said: “Companies and individuals must be nominated to be considered for an award. As an advocate for inclusive growth and transformation in the financial services sector and the economy, ABSIP’s awards celebrate progress, success and exemplary leadership by both professionals and institutions.”

Founded by Mametja Moshe (pictured), who serves as CEO of the company, Moshe Capital has advised and implemented some of the most complex deals in Africa over the past two years.

It was the only South African advisor to Lonmin Plc on the R4.1 billion all-share Sibanye Stillwater transaction, which Moshe says provided a platform to showcase black excellence.

“Moshe Capital’s technical knowledge and understanding of the various stakeholders within the market is underpinned by our daily focus on inclusive prosperity. This combination ensures that we bring the right solutions to our clients. We believe that taking all key stakeholders on the journey of a deal is key to the successful conclusion of transactions. We value the communities that occupy the land where our clients operate, and we strongly believe that true prosperity must be inclusive,” explains Moshe.

Most recently, Moshe Capital also advised on Siyanda Resources’ acquisition of Union Mine and 50.1% of Masa Chrome from Anglo Platinum, as well as Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency (MEGA) on the strategic options relating to its minority shareholding in Nkomati Anthracite.

In line with its focus on inclusive prosperity, Moshe Capital pursues a deliberate transformation agenda and ensures the participation of its employees, most of which are young and black, in the landmark transactions it has advised on in South Africa and the rest of Africa. The core team has over 100 years of collective experience.