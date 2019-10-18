World’s largest hydrogen powered mine truck to be developed

Anglo American has entered into an agreement with ENGIE, a global energy and energy services company, to develop and fuel the world’s largest hydrogen-powered mine haul truck.

This ambitious new project is part of Anglo American’s innovation-led approach to sustainable mining, FutureSmart Mining, which applies innovative thinking and technological advances to address mining’s major sustainability challenges.

This collaboration with ENGIE, in which ENGIE is providing the hydrogen generation solutions, and Anglo American is developing the truck, marks the first time a truck of this size and load capacity has been converted to run on hydrogen.

‘First motion’ of the hydrogen powered truck is expected in 2020, followed by a testing and validation programme at Anglo American’s Mogalakwena platinum group metals mine in South Africa, after which the trucks are expected to be deployed at other Anglo American operations.

Operational performance of the converted trucks is expected to be the same or better than the original diesel trucks, with the additional benefits of cleaner air, less noise and lower maintenance costs.

Tony O’Neill, Technical Director of Anglo American (pictured above), commented: “We are extremely pleased to be partnering with ENGIE and we look forward to developing and implementing this step-change technology. As part of our Smart Power Project, where we analysed our mine site power requirements and applied a unique decision process on how we look at renewable energy systems and their benefits, we came up with a mix that allows us to be carbon neutral and have a very different footprint.

“This is part of our plan to create a smart energy mix that moves us closer towards our carbon and energy targets for 2030 and, ultimately, our vision of operating a carbon-neutral mine.”

Anglo American announced its agreement with ENGIE to develop and fuel the world’s largest hydrogen-powered mine haul truck. The launch event took place aboard the Energy Observe vessel in London.

Michele Azalbert, CEO of ENGIE’s hydrogen business, added the the solution aims to help decarbonise the mining sector. “Anglo American’s global footprint and its journey to operational carbon neutrality are aligned with ENGIE’s strategy to develop large-scale integrated hydrogen solutions in local and global markets.”

The agreement was signed by the two companies onboard the Energy Observer during the London stop of its round-the-world voyage. As the world’s first fully electric vessel powered exclusively by hydrogen and renewable energies, the Energy Observer is a fully functioning example of the full decarbonisation solution that Anglo American and ENGIE are working towards.