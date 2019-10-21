New appointment to strengthen Perseus Mining board

ASX-listed Perseus Mining has indicated that it proposes to strengthen its board of directors with the appointment of David Ransom to the role of non-executive director.

Perseus Mining operates two gold mines, Edikan in Ghana, and Sissingué in Côte d’Ivoire, while developing its third operation also in Côte d’Ivoire called Yaouré. Gold production will increase to over 500 000 ounces per annum once Yaouré is in full production in 2021/22.

At the company’s annual general meeting to be held on 29 November 2019, shareholders will be asked to elect Ransom as a director. David’s appointment would bring the total number of directors serving on Perseus’s Board to six, including five independent, non-executive directors.

With professional qualifications including a Bachelor of Science, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Structural Geology, Randsom has directly managed exploration programmes for a range of companies in Australia and in Canada; and served as a highly regarded independent consultant to the global mining industry for many years.

More recently, Ransom has performed the role of Resource Analyst/Portfolio Manager with responsibility for the Materials and Energy portfolio at the highly successful microcap investment fund, Acorn Capital Limited.

Perseus’ chairperson, Sean Harvey said: “It will be with pleasure that we welcome a person of the calibre of Ransom to the role of non-executive director on Perseus’s Board. He has a huge amount of relevant work experience gained over many years in the international mining business and with first class professional qualifications to match, his skills set, and his knowledge perfectly complement those of the current members of our board.”

FY 2018-19 September Quarterly Activities Report

The company said that both of its two producing gold mines operated materially in line with plans during the September 2019 quarter placing the company well on track to achieve previously published market production and cost guidance for the December 2019 half-year.

Perseus’s produced 65825 ounces of gold during the September 2019 quarter including 44088 ounces from the Edikan gold mine and 21737 ounces of gold from the Sissingué gold mine.

Gold production of 44088 ounces at Edikan was 4% higher than the prior quarter and broadly in line with expectations. Compared to the prior quarter, elevated run time (91% compared to 90%), higher throughput rates (882tph compared to 820tph), and improved gold recovery rates (86% compared to 85%) all served to offset the impact of 6% lower head grade of ore processed (0.91g/t).

Gold production of 21 737 ounces at Sissingué was 1% higher than in the previous quarter and in line with expectations. Compared to the prior quarter, elevated run time (96% compared to 91%), higher throughput rates (214tph compared to 209tph), and steady gold recovery rates (94%) all served to offset the impact of 7% lower head grade of ore processed (1.6g/t).

The company said that preparations for the wet season implemented in prior quarters proved effective with production this quarter being materially higher (22%) than in the corresponding period in 2018.

The Perseus Group’s combined AISC for the quarter was US$922 per ounce, 7% lower than the previous quarter, reflecting 2.7% higher period-on-period gold production but more particularly, decreased unit costs at both the Edikan and Sissingué operations.

Looking forward to the full financial year ending 30 June 2020, Perseus is forecasting a stronger, grade-driven performance in terms of both production and AISCs in the June 2020 half year relative to the December 2019 half year.