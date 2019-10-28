Midnight Sun Mining registers ownership in Zambia

TSX-listed Midnight Sun Mining revealed that its earned 60% ownership of the Solwezi Licences has officially been transferred and registered in Zambia with the Patents and Companies Registration Agency.

Midnight Sun focuses on the exploration and discovery of world class copper deposits in the prolific Zambian-Congo Copperbelt. The company’s exploration licenses in Zambia are located directly adjacent to the largest copper mine in Africa – First Quantum Minerals’ Kansanshi copper/gold mine.

Al Fabbro, the Lead Director and Acting CEO, explained that the licenses are held by a Zambian registered company, Zambian High Light Mining Investment, of which Midnight Sun is now a 60% shareholder through the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Midnight Sun (BVI) Two Corp.

The Solwezi Licences are comprised of two individual exploration licences totalling 506 square kilometres, situated in the North-Western province of Zambia.

The Zambian-Congo copper belt is host to some of the world’s richest mines, with operators that include Barrick, Rio Tinto, Glencore, Ivanhoe Mines, and First Quantum.