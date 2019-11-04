Metallurgical testing to be conducted at Kobada Gold project

TSX-listed African Gold Group revealed that it has contracted a metallurgical test facility to optimise both gold recovery and project economics at the Kobada Gold project.

The project is an advanced gold project located approximately 125km south south west of Bamako, the capital city of Mali.

SENET, the EPCM company managing the definitive feasibility study for AGG, has contracted Maelgwyn Mineral Services Africa (MMSA) to conduct metallurgical testing of material from the Kobada project.

MMSA is a world-renowned metallurgical test facility, specialising in optimising process conditions and flowsheets.

Kobada is near-surface gold project that has a global resource base of over 2.2 Moz of gold.

“We are pleased to support SENET and AGG on the Kobada Gold project,” commented Hennie Stallknecht, Metallurgical Manager MMSA.

He explained that the company’s aim is to re-evaluate different process options and to optimise the best process flow in terms of gold recovery and project economics through the execution of detailed and quality test work.

“Variability samples from the ore body will also be tested to provide the information required for economic and block-modelling of the project. Samples to commence the test work have already been shipped to MMSA in Johannesburg, South Africa.”

Danny Callow, Chief Operating Officer for AGG said: “We are delighted to have MMSA on board to undertake the detailed test work on the Kobada orebody. We will undertake detailed test work on representative composite samples taken from across the concession and test the most optimal process for the design of the future Kobada metallurgical plant.”

All metallurgical samples shipped from the Kobada mine site have arrived at MMSA and are undergoing metallurgical testing to identify the optimal processing technique for our specific type of ore.