Powermite confirms confidence in African economy with new product line

Powermite, a specialist industrial plugs and sockets manufacturer through its brand AMPCO and supplier for over 30 years, affirmed its confidence in the local and Africa mining market with the recent launch of its new and innovative product range.

AMPCO, part of the prominent Hudaco group of companies, became a sister company of Powermite in the early 1970s. Powermite Director, Donovan Marks, spoke to Mining News, during the recent launch held at Powermite’s office in Roodepoort, north of Johannesburg.

At a time when there is economic and political uncertainty in South Africa, Marks believes the tide will turn and that South Africa will remain a strategic hub and gateway into Africa.

“Even in uncertain times, we strongly believe that investing in research and development and in a new product range will provide us with a competitive edge across the African market, where economies continue to develop and with-new players entering the market.”

Marks explains that the company believes that exciting territories on the continent-include Ghana, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the SADC region.

The company unveiled its AMPCO Gen 2 plastic plug and connector range to the commercial, mining and industrial sectors across the African continent.

Further motivation behind the introduction of this advanced plastic range stems from the company’s mandate to further expand and add extra value to its current locally manufactured metal and plastic range.

New plastic coupler from AMPCO.

Marks added: “We are extremely proud to offer these innovations, which are poised to set the benchmark in robustness, efficiency and performance. This new expanded range exudes premium quality and is competitively priced to ultimately benefit customers by cost-effectively maximising their productivity potential.”

He also revealed that customers have reacted positively to the new product line, in which the company has invested in excess of R5 million in production and stock holding.

The New Amped Product Line

The compact and robust AMPCO Gen 2 plastic range is forged from Polyamide 6 and PC/ABS. According to Marks, these virgin grade plastic materials put the Gen 2 in a “league of its own” and provide a host of enhanced benefits.

These include impact resistance combined with high robustness; high thermal stability (self-extinguishing); great insulating qualities; high disruptive strength; UV resistance according to ISO 4892-2 as well as high abrasion and weather resistance.

The plug and socket ranges are internationally standardised by the International Electrotechnical Commission, the world organisation for international standardisation of electrical equipment: IEC 60309-1 and IEC 60309-2 equivalent to the European Norms EN 60309 part 1 and EN 60309 part 2.

Powermite exhibits AMPCO’s plastic range of couplers (back) flanged sockets straight (middle) and 5 pin plug (right).

“With a focus on extending product lifespan, the material also delivers excellent resistance to an array of chemicals and is free from cadmium and halogen. The IP44 & IP67 rated Gen 2 range is suited to arduous applications, where portable electrical equipment is used such as electric motor driven and heating machinery, welding, emergency generator supplies, IT installations, quarrying, mining, water purification as well as portable site and stage lighting,” the company states.

Marks pointed out that the comprehensive AMPCO Gen 2 plastic range is offered in screw less quick connect and standard screw terminal connecting and includes industrial plugs and sockets 16A – 125A, connectors, plastic cable extension reels (XREEL); heavy-duty engineering plastic site distribution boxes with socket outlets; heavy- duty rubber distribution combination boxes; couplers; wall and flanged sockets 16A – 125A; switched interlocked sockets as well as the PRCD-S+ inline portable protection device.

AMPCO Metal Plug CEE.

Further, the advanced PRCD-S+ (earth leakage) 30mA @ 230V is a portable inline mobile personal protection device to prevent electrical injury especially in construction sites.

The AMPCO Gen 2 heavy-duty engineering plastic and rubber site distribution boxes with socket outlets can be customised and are at home in gruelling working conditions such as petrochemical plants, dock yards and heavy engineering conditions.

“With operators regularly connecting electrical equipment, the risk of accidents is high. Owing to its ability to recognise measurement errors, under- and over-voltage, conductor interruptions and wiring errors from the source system, the PRCD-S+ will not switch on, safeguarding operators against incorrect electrical installations. This easy-to-use, handheld protection device features an LED signal unit which senses error situations, displays a permanent status indication, and disconnects the supply,” explains Marks.

Complementing the Gen 2 plastic range is AMPCO’s metal and existing plastic range. “Complying with the highest European quality standards, the range consists of plugs, socket outlets and isolators, with and without earth leakage protection. The metal single phase socket outlets are perfectly suited to ports and harbours as well as for applications in high humidity areas.”

“We are confident that these advanced products will play a key role in customers achieving their productivity and profitability goals,” concludes Marks.