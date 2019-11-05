New appointment to complement diversity, skills at Kenmare Resources

LSE-listed Kenmare Resources has appointed Dr Elaine Dorward-King as a non-executive director.

Kenmare Resources is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for about 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries.

In conjunction with her appointment to the board, Dr. Dorward-King also becomes a member of Kenmare’s Sustainability Committee. She has over 30 years’ experience in the mining, chemicals and engineering industries, including the mineral sands sector. She holds a PhD in Analytical Chemistry from Colorado State University.

Since March 2013, she has served as executive VP of Sustainability and External Relations for Newmont Goldcorp, a leading gold mining company.

Prior to that, she worked from 1992 to 2013 for Rio Tinto, holding positions including Global Head of Health, Safety and Environment; and MD of Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa, a mineral sands mining and beneficiation company and a subsidiary of Rio Tinto.

Steven McTiernan, chairperson of Kenmare believes that Dr. Dorward-King’s significant leadership experience in both mineral sands and sustainability will complement the existing skill set of the company’s directors to ensure a strong balance of skills, experience and diversity.

“Kenmare is focused on operating responsibly, with a progressive land rehabilitation programme. The majority of our power needs are supplied by hydropower and no chemicals are used in our mining or processing operations. We look forward to Elaine’s counsel as we strive to continually improve our environmental, social and governance performance.”