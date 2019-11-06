MC Mining awarded mining right for Generaal project

The South African Department of Mineral Resources has granted a mining right to JSE-listed MC Mining for its 74% owned Generaal coking and thermal coal project located in the Limpopo province.

MC Mining is a coal exploration, development and mining company operating in South Africa. Its key projects include the Uitkomst Colliery (metallurgical coal); Makhado Project (coking and thermal coal); Vele Colliery (coking and thermal coal); and the Greater Soutpansberg Projects (coking and thermal coal).

The Generaal Project, together with the Chapudi and Mopane projects, comprise the company’s longer-term Greater Soutpansberg Project (GSP) in the Soutpansberg coalfield. The GSP is located within close proximity to the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (SEZ), an area designated by government to focus on, amongst others, energy and metallurgical industries.

David Brown, MC Mining’s CEO, said: “The granting of the Generaal Project mining right is a further step in unlocking value from MC Mining’s significant coking and thermal coal assets, positioning the GSP to be a potential long-term coal supplier to industrial users both local and offshore, including the planned Musina-Makhado SEZ.”

MC Mining CEO David Brown.

The company submitted mining right applications for the three GSP project areas to the DMR during 2013 and following the Chapudi Project mining right in December 2018, the Generaal Project mining right is the second of the applications to be granted.

The Generaal Project contains over 407 million gross tonnes in situ of inferred coal resources and supports MC Mining’s strategy to become South Africa’s pre-eminent producer of hard coking coal, used in the steel manufacturing process and attracting significantly higher sales prices compared to thermal coal.

Brown added that the long-term development of the three GSP project areas is complementary to the company’s flagship Makhado hard coking coal project, also in the Soutpansberg Coalfield.

“The company has made significant progress in advancing Makhado during the last 12 months and anticipates completing the Phase 1 capital raise process in the near-term in order to facilitate the commencement of construction in Q1 CY2020.

“The conclusion of domestic and export Makhado Phase 1 and Phase 2 off-take agreements reflects the market appetite for hard coking coal and the significant potential of projects located in this coalfield.”