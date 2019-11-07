Deadly attack on SEMAFO employees, contractors in Burkina Faso

Canadian-based intermediate gold producer SEMAFO reported that its employees were attacked in Burkino Faso on Wednesday, 6 November.

The TSX-listed miner said the attack took place on the road between Fada and the Boungou Mine site in the Est region of Burkina Faso, located in West Africa. The incident happened approximately 40 kilometers from the Boungou mine.

The Boungou open-pit mine is a high-grade gold deposit located in the Est region in southeastern Burkina Faso. Commercial production was achieved on 1 September 2018.

The convoy, escorted by military personnel, comprised five buses transporting SEMAFO national employees, contractors and suppliers.

“Information currently has several fatalities and injuries. We will issue a more fulsome statement when complete details are known.”

However, Aljazeera News reported that “at least 37 civilians were killed and more than 60 wounded when gunmen ambushed the convoy transporting workers.” The global media house described the attack as the “deadliest in recent years as the military struggles to contain violence that has overrun parts of Burkina Faso.”

The company said that the Boungou mine site remains secured and that its operations are not affected. It continues to actively working with all levels of authorities to ensure the on-going safety and security of employees, contractors and suppliers.

“The company would like to express its sincere sympathy to families of the victims in addition to its firm support of Burkina Faso’s security forces,” it said in a statement.