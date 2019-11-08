Hexagon’s new partnership to support integrated life-of-mine solutions

Hexagon’s Mining division has announced a five-year partnership with Trysome Auto-Electrical Engineering in South Africa.

The long-term agreement renews a relationship established more than a decade ago to support Hexagon’s integrated life-of-mine solutions, particularly its MineProtect safety portfolio. Systems ensuring collision avoidance, operator alertness, personal protection, reverse assist and vehicle intervention are among the solutions offered.

Hexagon is a global sensor, software and autonomous solutions company, which puts data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications..

Both companies believe the agreement will be particularly welcome news for mines seeking the technology and service to comply with South Africa’s safety regulations for all trackless mobile machinery, such as trucks.

This includes Level-9 autobraking and intervention controls, which require technologies that automatically intervene and take some form of machine control to prevent or mitigate an unsafe action.

Backed by global support and product development, trained technicians in Hexagon and Trysome’s Johannesburg offices are well situated to help customers meet new Department of Mineral Resources’ standards.

Hexagon’s MinePlan portfolio integrates the market-leading collision avoidance system (CAS) with a vehicle intervention system (VIS). VIS automatically takes control of a machine if the operator does not react appropriately to a CAS warning.

“Like our customers, we’re serious about safety so this is a timely agreement between our companies,“ said Andrew Crose, EMEA Managing Director for Hexagon’s Mining division.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done with Trysome over the last decade and excited to extend this relationship to help companies pursuing zero harm throughout southern Africa.”

Trysome COO, Gunter Haacke, said the relationship between both companies is a winning combination.“Hexagon’s international experience and Trysome’s 28 years of African market expertise, infrastructure, and coverage are ideally suited for customers complying with safety legislation. With more than 150 skilled technicians and a team of specialist engineers, Trysome is well geared to meet local demand.”