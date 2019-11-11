BHP strengthens presence in China

Global mining major BHP has signed more than a dozen new agreements with Chinese iron ore, met coal and copper customers related to sales of its products at the China International Import Expo in November.

Chief Commercial Officer, Vandita Pant, attended together with Australian Trade Minister, Simon Birmingham. China is BHP’s largest customer market. More than half of the company’s products are sold in China.

“The Expo has become an important event to collaborate with Chinese customers to find new opportunities to create value together,” Pant said.

The new memorandums of understanding signed at the Expo, she explained, further strengthened BHP’s long-term strategic partnerships with Chinese customers and are a demonstration of the continued interest in the company’s products.

At the Expo last year, BHP signed MOUs for the potential Jansen potash offtake with Sinochem and CNAMPGC, the largest importers of potash into China.

“We’re pleased to be here to support increased trade opportunities between China and BHP. We believe free trade is one of the most important drivers of global economic growth and development.

“Through our strong and longstanding relationships with Chinese steel mills, energy companies and copper smelters, we are able to supply the raw materials China needs to continue its amazing development.”

As a member of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, part of the Expo’s opening day, BHP also launched a new brand campaign to increase awareness of the company’s commercial and social contribution in China with customers, suppliers and the broader industry.

Organised and supported by China’s Ministry of Commerce, the China International Import Expo is the world’s first import-themed national-level expo. President Xi delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Expo.