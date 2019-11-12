Mining education matters – University of Pretoria advocates

In recent months, there has been a renewed interest in the South African mining industry.

This notion was particularly prevalent in the 2018 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba, where discussions considered how the mining industry reaching its full potential could help restore the South African dream. Stakeholders throughout the industry are driving the idea that “mining matters” for a sustainable economic future in South Africa.

The Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology at the University of Pretoria (UP) participates in the global mining arena through its multidisciplinary approach to research and innovation. Central to this is the Department of Mining Engineering and its Mining Resilience Research Centre (MRRC).

The MRRC facilitates interdisciplinary research within the Faculty’s departments and the broader university that are engaged in mining-related research. Its flexible contract research model also allows for wider collaboration among other faculties in the university and players in the broader mining sector.

The department actively collaborates with stakeholders, such as the Minerals Council South Africa, the Department of Science and Technology and the Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC).

In this regard, the MRRC has been established as the key centre to coordinate all MHSC research within the university, as well as research and other activities related to the newly established Mandela Mining Precinct. It is also generously supported by the Minerals Education Trust Fund.

To ensure that the Faculty remains relevant in the mining space, the Department of Mining Engineering continues to increase its visibility on the global stage through collaborative research, engage in pertinent research initiatives through the MRRC and produce work-ready mining engineers.

This is a significant step in the department’s objective of increasing its international stature and competitiveness, and subsequently its place in the global arena. It signifies a turning point for mining research and education at UP.

