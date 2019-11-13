HERS upgrades service offering, enters new distribution agreement

Hydraulic Engineering Repair Services (HERS) reveals that it now boasts an upgraded drive train test facility, which provides in-house testing capability that supports drive train repairs; and which can be used to provide testing capability to third parties.

HERS has also diversified its hydraulic product range to now include the supply and repair of drifters and impact hammers, to which end a new test bench was also unveiled and demonstrated.

The company also announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with DANA to acquire parts directly from that company and to on-sell parts and components to the market.

According to Erik van der Linde, the MD of HERS, “This agreement was concluded on the backdrop of the South African mining industry looking to simplify procurement processes and a need for economical solutions.”

He added that the company has been a distribution and repair partner to Kessler and Co. GmbH & Co.KG for the past 10 years, so it was logical to expand its product and service offering to include complementary Dana components.

“This then aligns perfectly to our customer’s needs in that their respective fleets of trackless mining machines invariably contain a mixture of both Kessler and Dana components,” Van der Linder explains.

HERS was established in 1996 when the founding company Hydraulic and Air Services changed ownership. In 2015, HERS became a division of Hudaco Trading.

Hudaco, a South African group of companies, specialises in the import and distribution of branded automotive, industrial and electrical consumable products, mainly in South Africa.

The product portfolio supplied to the mining industry is vast, as it includes hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders, pumps, hoses, filters, engines and drive train components.