New CEO appointment at Katanga Mining

TSX-listed Katanga Mining has appointed Mark Davis to the position of CEO effective 19 November 2019. Davis was designated to act as CEO by Glencore International pursuant to the management services agreement between the company and Glencore entered into in January 2019.

Katanga Mining operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The company has the potential to become Africa’s largest copper producer and the world’s largest cobalt producer.

Davis replaces Jeff Gerard as CEO and has assumed Gerard’s seat on the company’s board of directors.

He has almost two and a half decades of experience in global mining companies, working within Australia, Africa and South America. Prior to joining Katanga, he was the executive GM of MMG’s operational and growth objectives in Africa, Australia, and Asia.

Prior thereto, Davis had general management responsibility for BHP Billiton’s aluminum smelting operations in South Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Metallurgical Engineering from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia.

Hugh Stoyell, non-executive chairperson of Katanga said: “We are pleased to welcome Mark as CEO and look forward to working with him to continue driving Katanga’s business and operations. We thank Jeff for his contributions to Katanga, and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”