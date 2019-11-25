Anglo American reinforces its commitment to responsible mining

Mining major Anglo American has announced its membership to ResponsibleSteel, which it states reinforces its commitment to responsible mining and the ethical sourcing of raw materials. A not-for-profit organisation, ResponsibleSteel, is the steel industry’s first global, multi-stakeholder standard and certification programme.

ResponsibleSteel covers the entire steel supply chain, from raw material supply through steel processing to use, reuse and recycling. It provides a forum to build trust and achieve consensus on the responsible sourcing and production of steel; contributes to the development of standards and related tools; and drives positive change through the recognition and use of responsible steel.

As part of its FutureSmart Mining programme, Anglo American has committed to assess all its operations against rigorous third party certification processes. Anglo American’s membership of ResponsibleSteel follows its recent commitment to another multi-stakeholder standard and certification programme, the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance’s ‘Standard for Responsible Mining’.

Seamus French, CEO of Bulk Commodities, said: “Anglo American has a longstanding commitment as a leader in responsible mining. Society is increasingly and rightly demanding products made from metals and minerals that are responsibly and sustainably sourced – and that includes steel, a material that forms the very backbone of our world’s modern infrastructure.”

He said that as part of the company’s commitment to assure that all of its sites against a recognised responsible mining standard by 2025, it looks forward to working closely with steel industry customers to support their responsible sourcing and production needs.

“We share the vision of ResponsibleSteel, that steel’s contribution to a sustainable society is maximised, and that the responsible sourcing, production, use and recycling of steel is enhanced.”

Matthew Wenban-Smith, executive director of ResponsibleSteel, said that Anglo American’s membership comes at a particularly important time for ResponsibleSteel.

“With the recent approval of the ResponsibleSteel standard for steelmaking and processing sites, our focus is now squarely on the responsible sourcing of mined materials. ResponsibleSteel’s approach is based on the recognition of pre-existing mine certification programmes.

“We look forward to working with Anglo American to create effective mechanisms to link ResponsibleSteel with these programmes to drive value for miners, steelmakers and their many stakeholders, to the benefit of society.”