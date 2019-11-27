Teranga declares commercial production at Wahgnion mine

West-Africa gold-focused company, Teranga Gold Corporation, said that commercial production has been achieved at its second mine, Wahgnion, in Burkino Faso.

Teranga’s new mine is expected to achieve the upper end of its 2019 production guidance of 30 000 to 40 0001 ounces of gold after achieving first pour ahead of schedule in late August.

“The Wahgnion plant is running at or above nameplate capacity, recovery rates are well above 90%, and costs are tracking in line with our 2019 guidance. With the successful ramp up to commercial production, Wahgnion is expected to finish the year at the upper end of its production guidance for 2019,” said Paul Chawrun, chief operating officer.

He said now that Teranga Gold has achieved commercial production, in the new year the company’s attention will turn to conducting a reserve development programme focused on optimising the mine plan and adding reserves to extend the current 13-year mine life.

The Wahgnion gold operation began processing ore in August this year, achieving its first gold pour two months ahead of the original schedule, and declaring commercial production 1 November 2019. Construction costs are expected to be under budget. With safety being the upmost priority during project construction, over 5.3 million hours were worked without a lost time injury.