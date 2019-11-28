Kobada gold project in Mali shows great promise

Canadian listed exploration and development company, African Gold Group (AGG), has reported further exceptional high-grade intersections at its Kobada Gold Project in Mali.

It states that the recent high-grade intersections continue to indicate there is considerable upside potential at the project.

The Kobada project is near-surface gold project that has a global resource base of over 2.2Moz of gold. The project is located in Mali, Africa’s third largest gold producing nation, 125 km south of its capital, Bamako.

Danny Callow, chief operating officer of AGG said that as the company starts to move into the central part of the shear zone, it is seeing higher-grade results than expected.

“We are extremely excited with these exceptional results and with the current rate of drilling exceeding expectations, we are expecting a large number of equally favourable results to come in over the next few weeks.”

The first phase of the drilling programme is designed to build on the existing mineral resource estimate of 1.2 million ounces of gold grading 1.1 g/t gold in indicated and 1.0 million ounces of gold grading 1.0 g/t gold in inferred categories.

Drilling to date, explained Callow, shows a very strong correlation to the existing resource, and if future drilling results, particularly in the Central Zone, continue to produce favourable results, there could be a material increase in grade. Phase 1 drilling is nearly complete and sites for the planned Phase 2 drilling campaign are currently being prepared.

“We are very excited to have intersected more high-grade mineralisation in the central zone of the Kobada shear,” says Dr. Andreas Rompel, VP for exploration.

“We are very enthusiastic that the zone of mineralisation starts at very shallow depth and continues down dip and has an impressive thickness. This will work in our favour when mining the upper portions, lowering strip ratio with access to early ounces. The results we are seeing in this initial phase of drilling is extremely encouraging and bodes very well for the updated resource model due in January 2020.”

Dr Rompel added that bearing in mind that these results are being achieved in only 4km of more than 30km of shear zones identified on our concessions, AGG could be sitting on a substantially higher resource.