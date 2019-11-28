New agreement signed for proposed JV for Chiadzwa, Marange diamond area in Zim

BSE-listed diamond exploration and project development company, Botswana Diamonds, reports that it has agreed to the terms of a new agreement with VAST Resources for the proposed joint venture (JV) in the Chiadzwa / Marange area of Zimbabwe.

As previously announced in October 2018, Botswana Diamonds concluded an agreement with Vast for the development of Vast’s Heritage concessions in the Marange Diamond Fields (the heritage concession agreement), and that a separate agreement would cover the JV development of diamond properties outside of the Marange diamond fields.

Vast subsequently entered into a JV agreement with Chiadzwa Mineral Resources, a Zimbabwe company owned by the Chiadzwa Community Development Trust, in relation to an area of diamond prospectivity known as the Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession within the Marange Diamond Fields.

It also established a new company, Katanga Mining, for the purpose of the operating the Chiadzwa Community JV. Katanga intends to conclude a JV agreement with Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) for the purposes of exploring and mining at the Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession and marketing the diamonds derived from the operation.

Due to these changes in the area likely to be licenced by Vast Resources, Botswana Diamonds and Vast have today entered into the new agreement, which replaces the heritage concession agreement.

The principal terms of the new agreement include the formation of a new company, Newco, which has been formed to hold the interests of Vast in the Chiadzwa Community JV and Katanga; and when the detailed agreement between Katanga and ZCDC becomes effective, Botswana Diamonds will be issued with new shares representing 2.5% of Newco.

“In consideration for the issue of the Newco shares, Botswana Diamonds has agreed to provide for five years its management know-how at no charge (with a minimum of 40 hours per month) to Vast and Newco for exploration, mining, processing and marketing in relation to the Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession. Vast will provide all capital requirements for the project commencement on a loan account to Newco, up to a maximum of US$10m,” the company said in a statement.

Further, if Botswana Diamonds wishes to sell or dispose of its interest in Newco, the new agreement grants Vast the right (but not the obligation) to acquire Botswana Diamond’s interest in Newco at fair value.

Botswana Diamonds chairperson, John Teeling, said that Zimbabwe is opening up to investment. “The country is rich in resources and has significant diamond potential. Vast Resources is at an advanced stage in finalising an agreement with the central authorities on a package of ground in the Chiadzwa / Marange area.”

He added that this is a revised package from that on which Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources had previously agreed to cooperate. “In the light of this development, our previous agreement with Vast has been revised on new terms acceptable to the board. We look forward to the diamond agreement being concluded and to work starting on what is highly prospective ground. Botswana Diamonds is also studying additional opportunities in Zimbabwe.”