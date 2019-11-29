Kenmare Resources’ enviro permit approved for road to Pilivili

LSE-listed titanium and zircon producer, Kenmare Resources, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, has received approval for the environmental, social and health impact assessment (ESHIA) for the purpose-built road to Pilivili by the Ministry of Land, Environment and Rural Development in Mozambique.

As part of its growth strategy to increase production to 1.2 million tonnes per annum of ilmenite from 2021, Kenmare is relocating its wet concentrator plant (WCP) B to the high-grade Pilivili ore zone in the third quarter of 2020.

The ESHIA for the road, which includes the power line, a heavy mineral concentrate pipeline and related infrastructure, was the second of two environmental approvals required for the relocation of WCP B. The first approval for the Pilivili mining area was received in May 2019.

Kenmare states that it had commenced construction of the road from within the existing Namalope permit area in late Q3 2019; and following receipt of the road ESHIA approval and forthcoming environmental licence, construction will commence along the remainder of the 23km route. The project delivery timeline for the relocation of WCP B remains on track.

Michael Carvill, MD at Kenmare said that the road ESHIA is the second and final environmental approval required for the relocation of WCP B to Pilivili. “We are on track to relocate WCP B in Q3 2020 and begin commissioning in Q4 2020. Pilivili is the highest-grade ore zone in Kenmare’s portfolio and from 2021 we expect to have increased production and become a first quartile margin producer.”

Kenmare Resources is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, and operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for about 7% of global titanium feedstock. The company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries.