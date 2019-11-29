Lucapa advances talks to secure majority stake in Project Lulo JV

ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond Company has reported that it is in advanced discussions with the Angolan Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum and Angola’s national diamond company Endiama E.P. to potentially secure a majority stake in the Project Lulo joint venture (JV).

The Project Lulo JV holds the primary (kimberlite) exploration licence for the 3 000 km2 Lulo diamond concession in Angola.

Lucapa states that it hopes to conclude those discussions in the first quarter of 2020.

The company currently holds a 39% interest in Project Lulo and is the operator of the kimberlite exploration JV. Endiama holds 51% and Rosas & Petalas 10%.

The kimberlite exploration programme aims to identify the primary hard-rock source or sources of the exceptional alluvial diamonds being mined by Lucapa and its partners at Lulo, which have achieved average run of mine sale prices of >US$1,900 per carat.

Lucapa is a growing diamond company with high-value mines Lulo in Angola and Mothae in Lesotho

The company’s vision is to become a leading global producer of large and premium-quality diamonds from alluvial and kimberlite sources.

Lulo and Mothae produce large and high-value diamonds, with >75% of revenues from both mines generated from the recovery of +4.8 carat stones. Lulo has produced 13 +100 carat diamonds to date and is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.

Lucapa and its Lulo partners continue to advance their search for the primary kimberlite sources of these exceptional alluvial gems through a systematic exploration programme.

The new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite mine in diamond-rich Lesotho commenced commercial diamond mining operations in January 2019 and has already recovered 10 +50 carat diamonds under Lucapa’s ownership.