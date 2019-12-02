Roxgold reports successful drilling programme at Séguéla project

TSX-listed Canadian-based gold mining company, Roxgold, reports that the exploration success at its Séguéla Project, located in Côte d’Ivoire, continues to build confidence in the growth potential at the company’s newest development project.

The Séguéla gold project is located approximately 240km north-west of Yamoussoukro, the political capital of Côte d’Ivoire, and approximately 480km north-west of Abidjan, the commercial capital of the country.

The Antenna gold deposit consists of near-surface, potentially open pittable mineralisation and is ideally located near existing infrastructure including grid power, transport and water resources.

The Ancien long section .

John Dorward, President and CEO, said that with eight of the first ten holes of drilling programme hitting significant mineralisation, demonstrates how Ancien is quickly becoming a high value target – underscoring the company’s vision of Séguéla as a project where the Antenna deposit is supported by a portfolio of high-quality satellite pits along the main structures of the Boulder-Agouti trend.

“Our Séguéla exploration programme continues with two drills turning, increasing to four by early December, in support of releasing a PEA early next year.”

These excellent results highlight the potential for further growth of Roxgold’s mineral resource inventory, added Paul Weedon, VP of exploration.

“The reconnaissance 10-hole programme at Ancien was very successful in delineating a clear high grade core, which is open at depth, while the strike extensions remain to be fully tested along this prospective trend.

“Previous broad spaced geochemistry correlates well with a regional structure that hosts Ancien, and presents excellent potential for additional high grade prospects. We are looking forward to having drilling resume at Ancien in December.”