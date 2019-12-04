Independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds, Lucara Diamond Corporation, said that the company forecasts revenues between $180 million and $210 million in 2020.

These projections, it added, include “specials”, which are diamonds that are 10.8 carats and larger but exclude the sale of any truly unique diamonds such as the 1,109 carat Lesedi la Rona and the 813 carat constellation.

“Specials: are consistently recovered from the Karowe diamond mine and contribute a significant percentage of the company’s annual revenue. Diamonds recovered are expected to be between 370 000 carats and 410 000 carats and diamonds sold are expected to be between 350 000 carats and 390 000 carats.

The Canadian diamond miner expects to mine between 3.5 million to 3.9 million tonnes of ore and between 3.6 and 4.2 million tonnes of waste. The 2020 estimated cash cost per tonne of ore processed is expected to be between $32.00 and $36.00.

The cost per tonne mined, it explained, is expected to be between $4.40 and $4.90 and the estimated processing cost per tonne processed is expected to be between $11.50 and $12.50, a reflection of optimisation work and strong operation performance in the plant.

Lucara Diamond Corp’s 100 percent owned Karowe diamond mine, located in Botswana, has been in production since 2012 .

Lucara Botswana’s progressive tax rate computation allows for the immediate deduction of operating costs, including capital expenditures, in the year in which they are incurred. Based on 2019 revenue guidance of $180 million to $210 million, it revealed that the expected tax rate is 22% for 2020, but could decrease depending on the amount and timing of capital expenditures during the year.

The company said a budget of up to $53 million has been approved for early works related to a proposed underground mine at the Karowe Diamond Mine.

An investment decision, subject to receipt of all required authorisations and the arrangement of financing, is expected in the second half of 2020. Following the positive results of a feasibility study announced on 4 November 2019, and based on the company’s ability to fund these initial capital expenditures from operating cash flow, a programme of early works, including detailed engineering and design work has been approved to mitigate key risks related to schedule.

In terms of sustaining capital and project expenditures are expected to be up to $25.0 million in 2020, including expenditures associated with the construction of an additional slimes dam (this is a multi-year project), upgrades to the XRT recovery circuit and a provision for the implementation of body scanning technology to enhance security which had originally been planned for 2019, subject to receipt of the regulatory approval. In addition, Lucara has committed to several community investments and optimisation initiatives in 2020.

Karowe open-pit mine in Botswana.

Meanwhile, following an inaugural diamond sale in December 2018 through Clara Diamond Solutions, its 100% owned digital sales platform, diamond sales through Clara were held with increasing frequency during 2019 and the customer base increased to 27 participants.

“Further growth is expected through 2020 as more supply is made available through the platform, balanced with demand from the customers using the platform. Third-party production should complement the diamonds from Karowe, which are sold through the platform and should support increased transaction volumes through 2020.”

Eira Thomas, President and CEO said that building upon the strong operating performance achieved in 2019, Lucara will continue to focus in 2020 on optimising the base business, growing Clara by adding third party production to the platform and preparing for an underground expansion at Karowe following the announcement of a positive feasibility study earlier this month.

“Anticipated cash flow from operations in 2020 should allow us to pursue early works, which are critical to the underground development schedule, while at the same time allowing us to leverage our balance sheet to finance the project in a cost-effective manner,” he added.