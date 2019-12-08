Minerals Council saddened by North-West mining accident

The Minerals Council South Africa has followed the tragic events at the Tau Lekoa gold mine in North West province this weekend with sadness and concern. Four workers died after being trapped in a rockfall associated with two seismic events at the mine on Friday 6 December.

Rescue workers – comprising employee volunteers and specially trained teams deployed by Mines Rescue Service – succeeded in saving the life of one worker, who was brought safely to surface on Friday afternoon.

Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the workers who died and we wish the worker who was rescued a speedy recovery.

”We pay tribute to all of those who pursued the rescue efforts around the clock since Friday in difficult and hazardous conditions; to the unions and mine management for spearheading the rescue effort; and to the many members of the public who have expressed their concern and sympathy in this difficult time.”

Mr Baxter said that the industry is intent on eliminating workplace fatalities, in line with the goal of the Minerals Council’s Khumbul’ekhaya campaign launched earlier this year.