URU Metals progresses mining right application for SA nickel project

AIM-quoted resource company URU Metals reports that it continues to make progress in advancing the mining right application for the Zebediela project in Limpopo.

The company’s South African subsidiary, Lesego Platinum Uitloop, submitted the mining right application comprising three prospecting rights over various portions of the farms Uitloop 3 KS, Amatava 41 KS, Bloemhof 4 KS, and Piet Potgietersrust Town and Townlands 44 KS, in the Mogalakwena local and Waterberg district municipalities.

On commencement of production, Zebediela will be the 12th largest nickel mine in the world, and with expansion initiatives, it has the potential to become one of the world’s top 10.

URU Metal’s Zebediela project in Limpopo.

The public consultation process for the scoping phase of the environmental authorisation process, which is part of the mining right application process, ended on 2 December 2019, and a public open day was held in terms of NEMA regulations on 14 November 2019.

“Over 103 interested and affected parties attended the open day and the comments received have been incorporated into the final scoping report, which was submitted to the South African Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) for review on 10 December 2019,” the company said.

The scoping phase of the study is conducted in order to determine preliminary impacts of planned future mining operations and to provide mitigation measures for the impacts identified.

The next phase of the mining right application will commence once the company receives the approval of the final scoping report from the DMRE, which is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

CEO of URU Metals, John Zorbas, commented: “We are delighted with the progress made on securing the mineral rights for a further 30 years and taking the project another step closer to development by systematically overcoming regulatory hurdles.”