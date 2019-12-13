Lazenby lands reclamation work for manganese deposits in Botswana

TSX-listed Giyani Metals Corp. reports that it has selected Lazenby Holdings, a Botswana-based minerals processing services company to undertake the environmental cleanup work at the K.Hill and Otse manganese deposits in Botswana.

Giyani Metals is a Canadian junior explorer and developer focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, southeastern Botswana.

It is currently developing three prospects – K.Hill, Otse, and Lobatse – within its large property of 8 135 square kilometers, located in the Kanye Basin. These prospects encompass several past producing manganese mines.

The company said it will now negotiate the final contract documents with Lazenby with a view to start reclamation works at the two sites.

It also confirmed to the market that it has been, and is continuing, its discussion with Traxys regarding the convertible loan note, which is earmarked to fund the reclamation work.

“Negotiations with Traxys have continued while the company has been finalising the selection of the contractor. Traxys has been kept informed of all the discussions including the selection of Lazenby.”

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani said the company was very satisfied with the final proposal from Lazenby.

“They have demonstrated high levels of innovation and flexibility, which enabled us to achieve our intended deliverables within the forecast budget. We look forward to working jointly with Lazenby towards final contracts and a smooth execution of this project which will add value to our shareholders and establish Giyani as a credible mineral resource developer in Botswana.”

Casper Groenewald, CEO of Lazenby, added that his company was excited to be awarded the tender and is confident that its extensive operating experience in Botswana will ensure the success of this project.

“Giyani is an up and coming company with a dynamic management team, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them for this project. Opportunities such as these contribute positively to not only the economy of Botswana, but its future as a whole.”