Nel receives purchase order for 3.5 MW electrolyser from ENGIE

Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a subsidiary of Nel ASA, reports that it has received a purchase order, following a previously announced contract, for a 3.5 MW electrolyser from ENGIE. The electrolyser is an element of ENGIE’s hydrogen solution to produce renewable hydrogen for the world’s largest fuel cell electric mining haul truck for Anglo American, a global mining company, and is scheduled to be installed during 2020.

On 30 August 2019, Nel announced a contract to deliver a 3.5 MW electrolyser to a large, international energy company. Last week, it announced a purchase order from ENGIE following the contract.

ENGIE is providing the renewable hydrogen solution for Anglo American, who has ambitions to reduce the emissions associated with mining dramatically going forward, putting the world’s largest fuel cell electric mining haul truck into operation during 2020.

“It’s an honour to work together with ENGIE on this landmark project. We are of course delighted that ENGIE has chosen our electrolyser to integrate the renewable hydrogen solution, which will fuel the truck. When scaled up, more than 100MW of electrolyser capacity will be needed for this mine alone, representing an attractive new market opportunity,” says Henning Langås, Sales Director of Nel Hydrogen Electrolysers.

The ENGIE-Anglo American project involves retrofitting a mining haul truck operating at Anglo American’s Mogalakwena platinum group mine in South Africa to become a 100% zero-emission fuel cell electric truck.

Electricity for hydrogen production will partly come from local solar power and the grid, and the electrolyser capacity surpasses the daily demand of the truck, enabling storage for fueling during night-time or moments when solar radiation is poor, maximising the renewable share of the hydrogen. If successful, the long-term target is to convert the entire fleet of haul trucks at the mine to hydrogen, as well as at Anglo American’s other mining operations around the world.