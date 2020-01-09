Former Chamber of Mines president passes away

Former Chamber of Mines president, Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi has died following a short illness. The Minerals Council has expressed its condolences to Dr Mkhwanazi.

In a statement released by the Minerals Council South Africa, Dr Mkhwanazi served as president of BHP Billiton South Africa between 2008 and 2015 and was elected President of the then Chamber of Mines from 2010 to 2012, a role he served with distinction.

Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council said, “I had the privilege of getting to know Dr Mkhwanazi back in 2010 and I admired his incredible intellectual capability, his humility and his great sense of humour. South Africa and the mining sector have lost not only a great leader and intellectual but also a man who was passionate about this country. He will be sorely missed”.

His contribution to our organisation and our industry was immense, as were his contributions to the many other institutions in the private and public sectors that he served with distinction.