South32 assists with Australian bush fires

Various organisations have offered assistance to Australia since the country was ravaged by bush fires towards the end of 2019. South32 was among the companies that provided assistance with a AU$500 000 pledge to the Australian Red Cross in support of disaster relief.

This brings South32’s total donations to organisations dealing with the crisis to AU$1 million since November 2019. “It is heart-breaking to see the continual tragic loss of life and property as a result of these devastating fires across Australia,” South32 CEO Graham Kerr said. “Our thoughts are with all who have been impacted and our gratitude goes to the emergency service workers and disaster recovery organisations whose tireless efforts of courage and dedication to protect and restore their communities is extraordinary.”

In addition, South32 has also made in-kind donations of face masks for smoke protection and across Australia, while the mining company’s staff have been involved in raising funds and volunteering to support the effort.