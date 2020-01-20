Mine support yields positive matric results

A week before the 2020 academic year started, the department of education announced the 2019 matric results. Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that the class of 2019 achieved an 81.3% pass rate.

Exxaro’s Education and Learner Development programme is an initiative concerned with improving social infrastructure and education, as well as promoting employment and local procurement. The implementation of the initiative saw local schools in the Victor Khanye Local Municipality (VKLM) produce impressive matric results.

Four of the top five Grade 12 National Senior Certificate (NSC) High Schools in the VKLM district were part of the project in 2019, and produced the following results:

Mafa Max Motloung Secondary School placed first in the circuit with a 95% pass rate.

Botleng Secondary School placed third in the circuit with an 83% pass rate.

Phaphamani Secondary School placed fourth in the circuit with a 65% pass rate.

Swartklip Combined School placed fifth in the circuit with a 56% pass rate.

Mangaliso Sethethi, Leeuwpan business unit manager, commented, “Our purpose is to create economic diversification to limit dependency on the mine while building resilient and self-sufficient communities in the long run.”

This project specifically focused on improving the pass rate in these schools, looking at the top learners per school with the most potential. It also considered learners that achieved good grades to receive bursaries at organisations after they had completed high school.

Leeuwpan Mine also sponsored a holiday programme in March, June and September 2019 for learners to attend during their school holidays and on Saturdays, which proved to be another success.

“Exxaro believes in creating opportunities to develop exceptional young people. Education is vital to the future of our continent, and we take pride in our alignment and congratulate all of the learners that passed,” concluded Sethethi.