Sibanye-Stillwater concludes Marikana retrenchments

In a recent press release, Sibanye-Stillwater announced that it had concluded the Section 189A (S189) consultation process with relevant stakeholders, regarding the proposed restructuring of its Marikana operation and associated services.

Discussion between the mine company and relevant stakeholders had satisfactory outcomes. One of the outcomes was that shaft 1B and a specific sweeping and vamping project will continue with limited mining, sweeping and reclamation, until the end of December 2020. This would result preserving 329 jobs, provided that the projects continue to be profitable on a three-month average period.

Commenting on the consultations Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman said, “We are pleased with the outcome of the consultations with stakeholders, which despite the necessary closure of some end of life shafts, resulted in the preservation of a number of jobs.” Another outcome that came from the consultations was that approximately 1 612 employees were granted voluntary separation packages (VSPs), 53 employees proceeded on normal retirement and natural attrition accounted for 259 employees.

In addition, job losses were reduced by identifying around 166 opportunities for affected employees to be transferred to other operations. Roughly 1 142 employees were ultimately retrenched, and contractors were reduced by 1 709.

In conclusion Froneman said the consultation process would result in a more sustainable business which will secure employment for the majority of the Marikana workforce for a much longer period.