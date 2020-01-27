Healthy 2019 mine safety stats

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) held a briefing where minister Gwede Mantashe announced the 2019 industry health and safety performance statistics.

The briefing was attended by various stakeholders in the mining industry, including the Minerals Council. During the announcement, Mantashe highlighted the importance of the health and safety of employees, saying that it was central to the long-term sustainability of mining.

He also reflected on the Coalbrook disaster which saw 435 mine employees lose their lives at the Coalbrook coal mine on 21 January 1960. “We have learnt many lessons that have enhanced our approach to health and safety in mining. We are encouraged that our efforts continue to show a sustainable downward trend in occupational diseases, injuries and fatalities,” said Mantashe.

During his speech he also highlighted that every mine employer must provide and maintain a working environment that is safe and without risk to the health of employees, and all those that may be directly affected by the activities of mining.

In terms of the 2019 health and safety statistics, 51 occupational fatalities were recorded. This was an improvement from 81 in 2018, and a new record. “This record is a result of concerted effort by all involved. The health and safety campaigns throughout the year have demonstrated that significant improvements in results can be achieved,” commented Mantashe.

This is a breakdown of fatalities per commodity:

19 in the gold sector, compared to 40 in 2018 – a year-on-year improvement of 53%;

19 in platinum, compared to 12 in 2018 – a year-on-year regression of 58%;

7 fatalities in the coal sector, compared to 9 in 2018, a year-on-year improvement of 22%;

Other mines recorded 6, compared to 20 in 2018, a year-on-year improvement of 70%. The category of other mines includes diamonds, chrome, copper, zinc, sand, lime, granite, manganese, nickel and bricks.

A total of 2 406 occupational injuries were reported in 2019, compared to 2 447 reported during 2018, translating to a 2% decrease year-on-year. Most of these injuries are mainly as a result of repeat accidents categorised as fall of ground, transportation and mining and general types of accidents.

Medical deaths due to occupational diseases increased as the Department received 999 Annual Medical Reports (AMRs) in 2018, compared to 975 reports in 2017.

There was a 22.86% decrease in the total number of occupational diseases reported with figures showing a decline from 4 483 in 2017 to 3 458 in 2018.

Here is a breakdown of specific occupational diseases:

Silicosis cases decreased by 28.68% from 652 cases in 2017; to 465 cases in 2018.

Pulmonary tuberculosis (PTB) cases decreased by 23.63% from 2 247 cases in 2017; to 1 716 in 2018.

Noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) cases decreased by 22.34% from 1 141 cases in 2017; to 886 cases in 2018.

Mantashe attributed the improved statistics to collaboration by all stakeholders in the industry. “Our collective efforts have so far proven that stakeholder collaboration is critical,” he said. Meanwhile Minerals Council CEO Rodger Baxter said, “The path to Zero Harm was never going to be an easy or simple one. And we have experienced setbacks. While the industry’s safety and health performance during 2019 is a significant progress on what we have been able to achieve in the past, we recognise that our journey is far from over. We remain committed to continuing to work with our social partners on all matters of health and safety.”