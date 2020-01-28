Bloomberg’s GEI features SA mine companies

Bloomberg announced that 325 companies headquartered across 42 countries and regions are included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), up from the 230 companies across 36 countries and regions in last year’s index.

Included in the 325 companies are mining companies operating in South Africa. Some of the companies include:

Anglo American Platinum Limited

AngloGold Ashanti

Kumba Iron Ore

Sibanye-Stillwater

For the first time this year, the GEI framework tracked which companies were going public with their goals to close the gender gap. Specifically, 39% of firms in the GEI have public targets to increase female leadership, while 16% have announced public plans on how they plan to close the pay wage gap.

“While there is still a long way to go for gender parity in the workplace, public disclosure of gender-related data enables companies to share best practices and further their industry’s approach to diversity and inclusion,” said Lorraine Hariton, President & CEO of Catalyst, a non-profit that works towards progress for women at work. “The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index is leading the way in disclosure in this area, helping to drive change from the top down at some of the world’s largest employers.”

The GEI’s standardized reporting framework allows investors to compare how companies around the world are investing in women in the workplace, the supply chain, and the communities in which they operate. Submitting data by using the Bloomberg gender reporting framework is voluntary and has no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked.

Click here for the full GEI list