With less than a week to go until the start of Mining Indaba, the conference has collaborated with the MSA Group for the 20 Projects to Watch in 2020 series. The four-part series showcases the most promising Top 20 Junior Mining Projects in Africa for 2020 – in the precious metals, battery materials, bulk and base metals and energy sectors.

The series is being released in the run up to Investing in African Mining Indaba 2020 which will take place in Cape Town 3 – 6 February and aims to provide an understanding of the future mining landscape in Africa and encourage and inspire investors and management teams who will be at the forefront of developing the next wave of world-class mines on the continent.

Seven categories have been devised to assess the promise and performance of mining projects across Africa. These categories reflect traditional success factors, recognise novel applications of technology, highlight best practises with regards to community and environment and promote truly transformative projects that will have a strong, long-term impact on African mining.

The projects featured throughout the series are considered to be the top submissions for their chosen categories:

Series one – precious metals: Caledonia Mining, Hummingbird Resources, Mako Gold, Perseus Mining Limited and Tietto Minerals

Series two – bulk and base metals: Danakali Limited, Deep- South Resources Inc, Emmerson Plc, Orion Minerals Limited and Trevali Mining Corporation

Series three – energy: Global Atomic Corporation, GoviEx and Marenica Energy

Series four – battery and EV materials: Arc Minerals, Mali Lithium, Mkango Resources, NextSoure Materials Inc, Peak Resources Limited, Prospect Resources and Walkabout Resources Ltd

Hard copies of the ‘20 Projects to Watch in 2020’ series will be launched at the upcoming Mining Indaba as part of the organisers’ objective of catapulting promising junior mining projects to new heights. “As part of our goal of connecting junior miners with capital, this year our four-day programme and dedicated platforms provide junior miners with the opportunities to build relationships and seek funding amongst the high-profile investment community attending the event.” said Simon Ford, portfolio director of Mining Indaba.

Click here for more information on the 20 Projects to Watch in 2020 series.