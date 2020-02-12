Sandvik’s Collaborative Approach to Mining – Part 3

By Brindaveni Naidoo

As the global mining industry continues to evolve, there is a call for more research and development to adapt technology to assist with mining in more difficult terrain, provide cost-cutting mechanisms, enable fast and more efficient production processes, and more importantly, to promote safety. This is why, for more than 150 years, high-tech and global engineering group Sandvik, has remained committed to developing the most advanced engineering solutions to help meet the needs of a growing and changing mining industry.

In this regard, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, a leading supplier of equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries, is also constantly evolving its equipment and tools, service and technical solutions offering for mining and rock excavation, which covers rock drilling, rock cutting, crushing and screening, loading and hauling, tunnelling, quarrying and breaking and demolition.

The Ranger™ DXi series drill rigs offer significant productivity, usability and sustainability improvements .

In the third part of Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology’s showcase, Andre Blom and Vanessa Hardy from the Surface Drilling and Tunnelling department, discuss one of their latest developments with Mining News’ Brindaveni Naidoo. Both Hardy and Blom are seasoned and skilled Sandvik employees, having been part of Sandvik for more than 13 years. They shared their insight into another milestone for the continent’s mining industry with the introduction of the first Ranger™ DX900i surface top hammer drill rig on African soil.

Why is the introduction of the Ranger™ DX 900i top hammer drill rig into the Africa market a milestone? Sandvik’s Ranger™ series of top hammer drill rigs for surface drilling has undergone a complete overhaul. The redesigned Ranger™ DXi series drill rigs, launched in 2017, offer significant productivity, usability and sustainability improvements for a broad range of both mining and construction drilling applications.

We are excited that Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology Southern Africa is bringing the Ranger™ DX900i to Africa for the first time to showcase this state-of-the-art top hammer surface drill rig, which has been predominantly used in the European mining and construction markets. We are committed to improving our clients’ productivity and profitability, which is why Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology’s Ranger™ DX900i top hammer drill will continue adding to our existing product line on the continent that provides maximum value in terms of performance, quality, safety, flexibility and total economy.

Describe the state-of-the art features of the Ranger™ DX900i top hammer drill rig and what makes it unique? The Ranger™ DXi top hammer surface drill rig family is engineered to assist customers in achieving more meters per hour with the highest fuel efficiency. The new Ranger™ DX900i, the flagship model of the new Ranger™ DXi family, can be operated in quarries and small-to-medium open pit mines.

With the new rock drill, this is currently the most powerful rock drill in its class, with intelligent features including a counterweight, revolving superstructure enabling ultimate stability. It has a drilling coverage range of 290 degrees (55m2). Owing to this drilling coverage range, the top hammer drill rig is able to save time and minimise the need to reposition the rig. Despite the rig’s ability to rotate, its counterweight structure ensures stability by maintaining weight opposite to the boom. In fact, the drilling coverage reduces the tramming need and enables up to 60 minutes more drilling per shift. With fewer transfer operations, fixed drill grids can be drilled faster, more precisely and more safely.

The new and powerful RD920 series rock drills with outputs from 21 to 27 kW are available for the Ranger™ DXi series rigs. The series is equipped with Sandvik GT60 drill steel for straight holes in diameters from 64 mm to 127 mm and up to 140 mm depending on rock conditions. All this, combined with a fuel efficient 210 kW engine, makes the Ranger™ DXi series very powerful and economical surface top hammer drill rigs.